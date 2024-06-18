Yerkhat Isskaliyev dismissed from SK-Pharmacy Chairman post

Yerkhat Isskaliyev has been dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Management Board of SK-Pharmacy, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

According to the ministry’s order, Isskaliyev has been released from his duties starting from June 18.

Isskaliyev took over SK-Pharmacy in 2020 after Kazakh President Tokayev had charged the Government to undertake an investigation into the activities of the company and the Social Health Insurance Fund as well as to dismiss their leadership over the corruption scandal.