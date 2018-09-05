Yerkin Ongarbayev relieved of his post as Chairman of Religious Affairs Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerkin Ongarbayev was relieved of his post of Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the order of the Minister of Social Development, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

It is to be recalled that in line with the Head of State's Decree "On Measures to Improve the System of Public Administration of Kazakhstan" of 28th June 2018, the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society was renamed the Ministry of Social Development. The new ministry obtained the functions and powers of the Ministry of Culture and Sport in terms of implementing the state policy in the field of social harmony.

The Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan is aimed at shaping constitutive government/religious relationship, strengthening stability, developing an effective system of partnership between the government and civil society institutions, and at the development and effective implementation of the state youth and family policies.







Photo: egemen.kz