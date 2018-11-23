Yerkin Tukumov suggests organizing Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Bashkortostan

UFA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan's Consulate General in Kazan arrived in Ufa on Thursday, Kazinform learnt from Bashinform.

The delegation headed by Consul General Yerkin Tukumov had a meeting with Director General of Bashinform Agency Maxim Ulchev and Head of Press and Mass Media Agency of Bashkortostan Boris Melkoyedov.



At the meeting, Mr. Tukumov initiated to adopt a road map of interaction of the two republics. "The document will reflect economic, cultural and information cooperation issues. I also suggest organizing the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Bashkortostan and Days of Bashkortostan Culture in Kazakhstan," added he.



Tukumov emphasized the prospects of developing joint contacts in cultural and event tourism and in information exchange.



Head of Press and Mass Media Agency of Bashkortostan Boris Melkoyedov informed the Kazakh side of the peculiarities and current state of mass media development in Bashkortostan.







Director General of Bashinform Maxim Ulchev reminded of the bilateral cooperation agreement signed in August 2017 between Bashinform and Astana-based Kazinform International News Agency. The two agencies exchange today news reports, photo materials. Bashinform covers such national and cultural events as Nauryz Holiday, Tuganlyk Festival of Turkic Speaking Theatres, Berdemlek-Commonwealth International Festival of Ethnic Cultures of the SCO and BRICS countries and Ural Mono International Festival of Turkic-Speaking Youth.



According to Tukumov, as many as 600 Kazakhstani students are studying at the universities of Ufa today.