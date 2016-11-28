Yerlan Idrissov: A few could find Kazakhstan on map

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told about the hard way of building foreign policy at the very beginning of Kazakhstan's independence.

"In 1991 our country faced a challenge to develop foreign policy from scratch. Despite the large territory very few people could find Kazakhstan on the map. Those who had knowledge saw us as a land-locked, multinational country, encumbered with environmental problems and surrounded with powerful neighbors. Many thought that these problems would impede our survival as a sovereign state", - Yerlan Idrissov emphasized, speaking at the international conference today "25 Years of Independence of RoK: Results. Achievements. Future Horizons". Nevertheless, the country has made proper use of its natural resources, implemented large-scale market, economic and political reforms which have become success story, Yerlan Idrissov said.