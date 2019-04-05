EN
    20:50, 05 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Yerlan Karin appointed as Advisor to President of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has made a number of appointments, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    By the Head of State's order, Yerlan Karin has been appointed as Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was born in 1976. In 1997, Yerlan Karin studied history at Zhubanov Aktobe State University. In 1999, he graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (Candidate of Political Sciences).

    He rose through the ranks from a professor at the Political Science Department at Aktobe State University (1996 and 1998) to Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2014-2017).

    On February 9, 2017, Yerlan Karin was appointed as CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation.

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
