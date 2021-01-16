Yerlan Karin gets 2nd shot of homegrown vaccine against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin was vaccinated for the second time with the Kazakhstani homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in, Kazinform reports.

Karin took to his Facebook account to reveal that he got the second shot of QazCovid-in 21-22 days after the first shot.

The first shot was administered on December 25, 2020. Karin got vaccinated with the homegrown vaccine voluntarily.

On January 13 it was revealed that the Kazakhstani vaccine QazCovid-in had been given temporary authorization for a period of nine months starting from December 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of Healthcare, 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated with QazCovid-in.