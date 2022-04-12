Yerlan Karin meets with US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Uzra Zeya, American Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Karin spoke of the large-scale reforms aimed at the systemic political and social, and economic modernization of the country.

In particular, the Kazakh Secretary of State noted that the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address is a part of a long-term course of the country’s renewal and political modernization. He spoke in detail of the key initiatives of the Head of State to form a more effective balance of powers between the branches of the government, further development of a multi-party system, and institutions of civil society, and protection of human rights.

Uzra Zeya welcomed the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirming the US’s support for the reforms undertaken in Kazakhstan in the political and economic spheres. The U.S. Under Secretary expressed the readiness to support further the efforts of Kazakhstan in promoting democratic processes.

In conclusion, the sides confirmed their mutual intention to maintain constructive dialogue on a wide range of bilateral interactions.