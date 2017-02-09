Yerlan Karin named as Chairman of «Kazakhstan» TV and Radio Corporation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Karin has become the new Chairman of JSC "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The company confirmed Karin's appointment in a press release.



Nurlan Koyanbayev was named as the general producer of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan".



Karin was introduced to the staff of the corporation by Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.







As a reminder, Yerlan Karin served as the director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Throughout his professional career he was director of the Central Asian Agency for Political Research (2000-2003), first deputy chairman of the Republican Party "Assar" (2003-2004), director of the Anti-Terrorist Programs Center (2004-2006), advisor to the governor of Mangistau region, secretary at the Nur Otan Political Party (2008-2013).