Yerlan Karin: President's image on banknote is symbol of our achivements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The image of the President of Kazakhstan on the memorable 10-thousand tenge denomination is the symbol of Kazakhstan's achievements during 25 years of independence.

Director of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Researches Yerlan Karin shared such opinion with the correspondent of Kazinform. "In my opinion, this initiative has a symbolical value. All of us know that the President always treats such offers - to have his image on money, to build his monuments, names streets and cities in his honor - with reluctance. Nevertheless, the present time is very special to us. In the next month of our independence will become 25 years old. Frankly speaking, all of us don't attach great value to this holiday. The Independence Day is a holiday of our young state, our freedom and will. We should be proud of these achievements which we have reached for the last 25 years", - he told.

The expert considers that the role and contribution of the President of Kazakhstan are huge. Therefore the modern generation should be aware of the historical role of the Head of state. "Nursultan Nazarbayev is the national leader, the symbol of unity of the people. The main basis of all achievements of the 25 year period is concentration of unity of the people and the efforts of the President. N. Nazarbayev's image on the banknote is the symbol of our achievements (...) And it should not be taken as praise, but it should be perceived as summing up of the 25-year independence period ", - he added.