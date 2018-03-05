Yerlan Karin: President's initiatives affect millions of Kazakhstanis people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of RTRK Kazakhstan JSC Yerlan Karin commented on the 5 social initiatives voiced by President Nazarbayev at a joint session of the Parliament today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Karin, these initiatives were first and foremost meant for the ears of ordinary citizens. In his opinion in its format and content, the today's speech is similar to Presidential Address. And if in January, the Head of State focused on the economic agenda, today's speech was dedicated to the modernization of social sphere.

In Yerlan Karin's opinion, these initiatives are not just tactical measures but rather a serious and ambitious program.

"Each of the five initiatives affects the interests of several million people. And in total, at least half of the population will be covered by the President's social program. That's why the President gave the speech live and at the joint session of the Parliament." Karin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Mr. Karin stressed that the initiatives announced by the Head of State are directly related to the Rukhani Janghyru and Kazakhstan's digitalization programs.

"Five social initiatives of the President close a holistic long-term agenda. Thus, the President has actually set pinpoints in each direction of state policy. And now the Head of State has defined new horizons for the social sphere. The president once again showed not only that feels the demands and mood of the society, but his ability to set and determine trends and tendencies," the expert added.