Yerlan Yerkebulan of Kazakhstan settles for mas-wrestling bronze at Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Yerkebulan beat his opponent from Pakistan in the men’s -105kg mas-wrestling bronze at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The mas-wrestling competitions are being held in the Ice Palace Alau.

Earlier it was reported that Olga Dushaeva of Kazakhstan won the women’s -75kg mas-wrestling bronze at the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

It’s worth to note that the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.