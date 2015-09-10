EN
    Yermek Omirtai lifts Kazakhstan to weightlifting gold in Thailand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Yermek Omirtai has won gold at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships in Phuket, Thailand, Vesti.kz reports.

    In Men's 85kg category Omirtai lifted 364 kg (161+203) in snatch and clean and jerk giving his opponents no chances. Sun Wei of China collected silver with the second best result of 363 kg. Bronze went to Lim Young-Chul from South Korea who lifted 359 kg. Another weightlifter from Kazakhstan Aidar Kazov also grabbed gold in Men's 77kg category. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Faina Sivanbayeva and Assem Sadykova collected bronze medals at the championships.

