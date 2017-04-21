Yermekbayev proposes to open schools for national values at universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev offers to open schools for national values at the higher education institutions of the country. He said it at an extended meeting of the Ministry's Board on Friday, Kazinform reports.

“We propose to open schools for national values at the higher education institutions of Kazakhstan which will be called as “The Way of Abay”. The project will be aimed at arousing interest of society, especially among youth, in national history, literature and culture,” said the Minister.

According to him, the schools will help educate patriotism and respect in youth towards historical persons of the Kazakh nation and intelligentsia.

He added that the regional akimats are presently elaborating plans on organization of youth leisure for 2017-2020.