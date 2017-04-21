EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:11, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Yermekbayev proposes to open schools for national values at universities

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev offers to open schools for national values at the higher education institutions of the country. He said it at an extended meeting of the Ministry's Board on Friday, Kazinform reports.    

    “We propose to open schools for national values at the higher education institutions of Kazakhstan which will be called as “The Way of Abay”. The project will be aimed at arousing   interest of society, especially among youth, in national history, literature and culture,” said the Minister.

    According to him, the schools will help educate patriotism  and respect in youth towards historical persons of the Kazakh nation and intelligentsia.

     

    He added that the regional akimats are presently elaborating plans on organization of youth leisure for  2017-2020. 

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan President's Article on Spiritual Modernization Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Education and Science Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!