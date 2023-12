ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yernar Basspayev has been appointed to the post of advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Born in 1979, Basspayev graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Dossmukhamedov Atyrau State University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

His previous post was the deputy head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.