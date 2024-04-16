EN
    15:07, 16 April 2024

    Yertis Ormany state natural reserve to plant 14.5mln more pine seedlings

    forests
    Photo: Natalya Zinchenko

    Reforestation works are underway in the Yertis Ormany state natural reserve in Pavlodar region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    400 people and over 80 vehicles are deployed as part of reforestation works in the Yertis Ormany state natural reserve in Pavlodar region.

    This spring and fall, there are plans to plant 14.5 million seedlings of common pine within the area of 2,828 ha. All the forestries of the reserve are fully provided with vehicles and equipment necessary to plant forest stands, reads the reserve’s statement.

    The Yertis Ormany state natural reserve covers the territories of Sherbakinskiy and Akkuly district. It is provided with seedlings from Shaldaiskyi and Beskaragaiskyi forest nurseries. 31 million seedlings have been planted in the reserve so far this year.

    Pavlodar region
