Yerulan Iskakov for 3rd time wins Kazakhstan Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships title

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda native Yerulan Iskakov won for the 3rd time the title of Kazakhstan Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, Kazinform reports.

In the final bout in the 97 kg weight category held on November 25 Iskakov beat Olzhas Syrlybai of Kyzylorda region.

Yerulan Iskakov is one of the candidates to take part in the Olympic Games. The Kazakh team has two licenses already. The winners of the Asian Championships to be held next March in China and World Championships in April will qualify for the Olympic Games ahead.