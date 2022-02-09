Yerzhan Babakumarov named Head of Central Communications Service under Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerzhan Babakumarov has been named the new Head of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Yerzhan Babakumarov was born on March 2, 1969. In 1991, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He is a PhD candidate of political sciences as well as an academician of the Academy of Political Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He began his professional career as the head of the internal policy department, director of the Center for Social and Political Research of the Development Institute of Kazakhstan in 1995.

In 2012 and 2016 he worked as Director of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.

Between 2016 and 2018 he served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

From 2018 to 2019 he was Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting at the Kazakh President’s Administration.

From April to July 2018, he was Advisor to the Kazakh President.

From July 2019 he served as Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.

It was also reported that Ruslan Alishyev was relieved of the post of the Head of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.