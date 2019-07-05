Yerzhan Babakumarov relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved Yerzhan Babakumarov of his post, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's order, Yerzhan Babakumarov has been relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment," the statement says.