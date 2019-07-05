EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 05 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Yerzhan Babakumarov relieved of his post

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved Yerzhan Babakumarov of his post, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    "By the Head of State's order, Yerzhan Babakumarov has been relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment," the statement says.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!