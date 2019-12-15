EN
    11:21, 15 December 2019

    Yerzhan Maxim sparks furor in Baku

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstan star Yerzhan Maxim impressed the audience with his performance at the gala concert of the third international children’s festival «Winter 2019» in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Answering the questions of media representatives, Yerzhan Maxim noted that he was glad to visit Muslim Magomayev’s homeland.

    Many compatriots who currently live in Baku came to support Yerzhan Maxim at this festival. Head of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and other reps of the Embassy attended the event.

    The performance of the young Kazakhstani singer caused genuine delight among the audience. The magnificent performance was followed by a standing ovation.

    Yerzhan sang a well-known song «All by myself». It should be noted that the International Children Festival «Winter 2019» was carried out for the third time in a row. The event joined 26 young talented children from Azrbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, France and England.

