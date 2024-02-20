Yerzhan Zhakenov appointed Director General of JSC Kazaviaspas

Yerzhan Zhakenov has been appointed Director General of JSC Kazaviaspas, the aviation service of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Previously, from July 2023 to February 2024, he held the position of the aviation inspector at the Aviation Safety Department of the JSC Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born on January 17, 1978 in Karaganda region, he holds a diploma from the Karaganda State Technical University (mechanical engineer), Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda University of Economics (lawyer) and the Civil Aviation Academy.

He has more than 11 years of experience in aviation safety service at the airports of Astana and Almaty.

From September 2019 to July 2023, he led the Aviation Safety Department at the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.