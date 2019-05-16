Yespayeva's election campaign team meets RauanNalco staff in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Representatives of Daniya Yespayeva's election campaign office met today with the staff of RauanNalco petrochemical enterprise in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

According to Ak Zhol Party's press service, the meeting participants were informed about the main provisions of the candidate's election platform.

Recall that the pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11.



The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates.



The Presidential Election in Kazakhstan will take place June 9, 2019.