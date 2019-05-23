Yespayeva's election campaign team organized youth flashmob in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of Daniya Yespayeva organized a youth flashmob in Uralsk, Kazinform learnt from the press service of Ak Zhol Party.

Students of the Higher Agrarian-Technical College, youth wing of Ak Zhol Party as well as youth activists of the West Kazakhstan region participated in the event.

During the flashmob the activists of Ak Zhol Party distributed agitation materials among the citizens.

Recall that agitation campaign of presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates.

The presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.