EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:49, 23 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Yespayeva's election campaign team organized youth flashmob in Uralsk

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of Daniya Yespayeva organized a youth flashmob in Uralsk, Kazinform learnt from the press service of Ak Zhol Party.

    Students of the Higher Agrarian-Technical College, youth wing of Ak Zhol Party as well as youth activists of the West Kazakhstan region participated in the event.
    During the flashmob the activists of Ak Zhol Party distributed agitation materials among the citizens.
    Recall that agitation campaign of presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates.
    The presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.


    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election Oral
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!