Yessil river level rises again in North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The second rise of water level in the Yessil river has been recorded in North Kazakhstan Region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Akim of the region Anton Fedyayev, the situation is now getting more predictable.

"The water level in Sergeyev reservoir has increased by 25 cm after the second rise and is 222 cm. The second water rise is observed in Pokrovka village of Yessil district, and now the water is in Novonikolskoye village, Kyzylzhar district. The level in Petropavlovsk has risen by 4 cm for a day. We expect the rise to continue for three days more. After May 5 it must cease in the area of Petropavlovsk reservoir and we will see the second maximum. Kazhydromet provides with information forecasting that further the level will go down. The gauging stations of Toksan Bi in our region and Kammeny Karier in Akmola region have recorded water lowering by 70 cm.", Fedyayev said.

According to Anton Fedyayev, the risk zone covers settlements located along the river downstream from Petropavlovsk city.

He also informed that the commission has completed its work and calculated the material loss.

"The loss for the destructed houses has been determined as KZT 52 million. The local executive authorities are in search of housing for the families owning irreparable houses. The compensation amounts differ. The minimum is KZT50,000 for insignificantly damaged houses, i.e. with damaged floor covering and lower part of wallpapers.", Fedyayev said.

Owners of summer houses cannot count on compensation. If they insured such houses the can apply for insurance claims only.

Totally 221 houses of the region remain flooded.