    11:45, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Yessimov asked to speed up EXPO pavilions preparations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd meeting of international participants of EXPO-2017 has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the meeting Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov asked the participants of EXPO-2017 to accelerate work to get the pavilions started.

    Mr. Yessimov emphasized availability of single customer service center that provides visa, tax, banking and insurance support as well as public services.

    The annual meeting brings together international participants of the exhibition and serves as a platform of information exchange between the host country, BIE and the participants - both confirmed and potential.

     

