Kazakhstani rider Yevgeniy Fedorov took part today in men’s individual time trial, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

He covered the distance within 38:33.98 and occupies 21st line.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel won the gold medal (36:12.16). Italy’s Filippo Ganna took silver (36:27.08) and another Belgian rider Wout van Aert won bronze (36:37.79).