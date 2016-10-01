Yevgeniy Kochetov becomes head of Central Communications Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, introduced new head of the Central Communications Service Yevgeniy Kochetov to the staff on Saturday.

"This is a huge opportunity for him. I am confident he will succeed and you will help him. The Central Communications Service needs to change its format and Yevgeniy will do his best to achieve that. The CCS has a good and highly skilled staff," Minister Abayev noted.



Born in 1988, Yevgeniy Kochetov is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He was the head of Kaztube portal, JSC "Kazkontent", managing director at Kazakhstan real estate group and head of the development department at JSC "Tsesna" Corporation.