Yevseyev of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfianl of tennis tournament in Portugal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan paired with Glenn Smits of the Netherland advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2 doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev and Glenn Smits defeated the Czech duo Marek Gengel and Lukáš Rosol in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

The Kazakh-Dutch pair is to face off against Portuguese Tiago Cacao and Fabio Coelho or Italian-Indian duo Marco Bortolotti and Arjun Kadhe in the quarterfinal of the tournament.



