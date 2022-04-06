18:09, 06 April 2022 | GMT +6
Yevseyev of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfianl of tennis tournament in Portugal
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan paired with Glenn Smits of the Netherland advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2 doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Denis Yevseyev and Glenn Smits defeated the Czech duo Marek Gengel and Lukáš Rosol in two sets 6-3, 6-2.
The Kazakh-Dutch pair is to face off against Portuguese Tiago Cacao and Fabio Coelho or Italian-Indian duo Marco Bortolotti and Arjun Kadhe in the quarterfinal of the tournament.