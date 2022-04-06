EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 06 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Yevseyev of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfianl of tennis tournament in Portugal

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan paired with Glenn Smits of the Netherland advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2 doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Denis Yevseyev and Glenn Smits defeated the Czech duo Marek Gengel and Lukáš Rosol in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

    The Kazakh-Dutch pair is to face off against Portuguese Tiago Cacao and Fabio Coelho or Italian-Indian duo Marco Bortolotti and Arjun Kadhe in the quarterfinal of the tournament.



    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!