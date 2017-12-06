EN
    18:39, 06 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Yildirim Holding set to build soda ash production plant in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with CEO of Yildirim Holding Yüksel Yildirim at the EXPO Congress Center in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the problems and further prospects of implementation of the investment projects in chemical industry.

    Yildirim Holding CEO expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and briefed President Nazarbayev on the plans to build a soda ash production plant in Zhambyl region.

