Yorkshire ready to develop business ties with Kazakhstan

LEEDS. KAZINFORM - Establishing and developing partnerships between Yorkshire and Kazakhstan was the main topic of the agenda during the Leeds visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov. The Kazakh diplomat met with the Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Eileen Taylor, the county’s business executives and public figures, as well as Kazakh students studying in Yorkshire, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

At a meeting with Councillor Taylor, Ambassador Idrissov spoke about the positive dynamics of Kazakh-British relations, as well as the achievements in inter-regional cooperation between the two states. The talks focused on expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, especially in trade, economic, investment and cultural spheres. The sides also discussed the prospects of establishing partnerships between the regions of Kazakhstan and Yorkshire at the level of «business twinning».

«Leeds has got a lot to offer. It is a welcoming city which is going from strength-to-strength and we’re laying a strong foundation for the younger generation to build on. The Ambassador has told me so much about how we can work together, so the prospect of us doing business with Kazakhstan looks very promising,» said Councillor Taylor at a reception in honour of the Kazakh diplomat.

Leeds is considered the UK’s second largest financial centre after London. This made Ambassador Idrissov’s meeting with the county’s business executives even more important. Those present at the meeting, including the leadership of I-Yorkshire, Vektor Management Ltd, and Creative Marketing Services, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in services, meat and processing industries, tourism, as well as establishing direct business contacts with Kazakhstan partners and developing local content. The sides also discussed the possibility of hosting a job fair in Leeds for Kazakh students studying at Yorkshire universities.

Representatives of Yorkshire’s highly developed film and television industry who also met with the Kazakh Ambassador were particularly interested in Kazakhstan’s new legislation on cinematography, according to which foreign film studios could be reimbursed up to 30 percent of the cost of filming in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Idrissov briefed the Kazakh students studying at Yorkshire universities about the Kazakh Embassy’s work with students and efforts to support young Kazakh citizens in the UK. He invited them to take part in the job fair for Kazakh students which is scheduled for February 2020 in London, as well as in other academic, cultural and economic events hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK.