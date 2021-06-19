‘You are the country’s strategic resource’ - Alexei Tsoi congratulates health workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi has extended his congratulations to health workers as the country is to mark the Day of the Medical Worker on June 20, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that medical workers are a strategic resource of the country, the Kazakh health minister noted that as of today, there are around 260 thousand medical specialists in the country, including over 75 thousand doctors, 185 thousand middle-level medical staff. He went on to say that the country daily sees over 2 thousand surgeries, over 1,000 births as well as over 420 thousand services rendered at polyclinics, and 18 thousand ambulance visits.

He said that the health care system has been developing dynamically in the country with increased high-technology care, perinatal centers, and innovative developments, allowing for diagnosing and treating complex illnesses.

«There have been improvements in the two key indicators: life expectancy and birth rate, behind which is the titanic work of the health workers of different specialties,» he said.

According to the minister, the pandemic forced to reconsider many values, including the treatment of people in white coats. He noted that the health workers have been fighting the invisible enemy to save as many lives as possible while risking their own for the second consecutive year.