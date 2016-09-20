Young athletes from N Kazakhstan win big at int'l sport events

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Greco-Roman wrestler Stanislav Rylskiy from North Kazakhstan region has collected bronze at the Cadet World Championships in Georgia.

The event was held in Tbilisi, Georgia on September 13-18.



"I had to defeat wrestlers from Germany, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Belarus. The bout with the Azerbaijani athlete was the most difficult one. Unfortunately, I ended up losing," Stanislav said.



He has ambitious plans to represent Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games.



Stanislav and other young athletes from northern Kazakhstan, including Nazgul Maratova, Yekaterina Firstova and Gleb Lymar, met with deputy head of the Physical Culture and Sport Department of North Kazakhstan region Assylbek Aldimenov on Tuesday. Mr. Aldimenov congratulated the athletes on their success and presented them with memorable gifts.



Nazgul Maratova is the silver medalist of the 17th Asian Junior Judo Championships in Kochi, India. Wrester Yekaterina Firstova won the Children of Asia International Games in Yakutsk. Taekwondo practitioner Gleb Lymar is only 15, but he won gold at a tournament in Italy.