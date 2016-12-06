Young boxer from N Kazakhstan wins tournament in memory of renowned boxer

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Open Republican Boxing Tournament in memory of Master of Sport of international class Kamil Safin was held in Petropavlovsk this wekk, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Committee for Sport and Physical Culture.

The tournament among boxers aged 16-17 was founded back in 1996 and held every year ever since. This year the four-day tournament brought together athletes from 10 regions of Kazakhstan, as well as Russian cities of Omsk and Yekaterinburg.

Pavel Demensky from North Kazakhstan claimed gold in the 60kg weight category by knocking out his opponent from Astana. North Kazakhstan's team also collected three silver and four bronze medals.



According to Deputy Director of local Youth Boxing School Anton Lopatin, this kind of tournaments help children gain experience and enable them to earn qualifications for national and international tournaments.

"We have some good guys in this age group, namely Yevgeny Pavlov and Pavel Demensky and talented guys from regions like Diaz Yeskenov, Aituar Dulat and others. The school is represented by a strong team. Junior and youth boxing is developing rather well in our region", said Anton Lopatin.