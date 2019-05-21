Young composer represents opera about independent Kazakhstan to Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has received today young composer Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

At the meeting, the talented composer, who happens to be one of the winners of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan competition, represented his new opera The Sunlit Way to Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The opera will be dedicated to the history of formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.



Wrapping up the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin creative success and new achievements.