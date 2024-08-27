Young Danish researcher authors historical fantasy novel about Botai culture

On August 26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, met with Danish researcher, author of the historical fantasy novel “Botai – Shadowpath” Leonora van Deurs, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides discussed cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. Deputy Minister Vassilenko congratulated Leonora van Deurs on the release of her book, highlighting its significance in promoting the study of Kazakhstan’s history and culture in Northern Europe and globally.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Van Deurs, who began writing the book at the age of 15 and completed it by 18, shared that her creative inspiration for “Botai – Shadowpath” was the unique documentary “Equus: The History of a Horse,” produced by Kazakh researcher Nurbol Baimukhanov.

“The Botai people were the first in the world to domesticate horses, which allowed them to travel great distances in a short time and paved the way for humanity to settle new territories. My passion for Botai heritage led to an internship with renowned geneticist and DNA researcher, Professor Eske Willerslev,” van Deurs said during the meeting.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The presentation of the book in Danish took place in Copenhagen on January 20, 2024. The novel, published by the Danish publishing house Vild Maskine, is based on extensive research on the Botai and Yamnaya peoples.

Currently, van Deurs, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, is in Kazakhstan with her parents on a study tour, gathering materials for further research and creative projects. The young writer has plans for the second part of the novel.