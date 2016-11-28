Young karatekas of Kazakhstan win 12 medals in Europe Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the city of Lublin of the Polish Republic the European Cup of Kyokushin Kaikan Karate among young men and juniors took place on November 27.

The team of Kazakhstan won 12 medals: 5 "gold", 4 "silver" and three "bronze", the press secretary of Directorate of National Teams and Sports Reserve Ardak Togumov informed



Over 500 participants from more than 20 countries competed on five tatamis.

The national team of Kazakhstan consisted of 20 fighters in the age categories from 10 to 17 years. The team was accompanied by the coaches of the Republican National Federation of Karate.

