Young Kazakh clinches silver at 2022 Asian Sambo Championships in Lebanon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Five-time jiu-jitsu world champion Zhibek Kulymbetova clinched silver at the 2022 Asian Sambo Championships in Lebanon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 15-year-old Kulymbetova, who happens to be a part of the country’s national sambo team, settled for silver in the Women’s 47kg final.

At the championships in Jounieh area Zhibek outperformed opponents who were two-three years older than her, but succumbed in the final to a much more experienced rival.

She described the championships as a great experience and promised to come back stronger.

The event brought together more than 500 athletes from 21 countries.