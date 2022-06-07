EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:31, 07 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Young Kazakh clinches silver at 2022 Asian Sambo Championships in Lebanon

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Five-time jiu-jitsu world champion Zhibek Kulymbetova clinched silver at the 2022 Asian Sambo Championships in Lebanon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 15-year-old Kulymbetova, who happens to be a part of the country’s national sambo team, settled for silver in the Women’s 47kg final.

    At the championships in Jounieh area Zhibek outperformed opponents who were two-three years older than her, but succumbed in the final to a much more experienced rival.

    She described the championships as a great experience and promised to come back stronger.

    The event brought together more than 500 athletes from 21 countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!