Young Kazakh dancers shine in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani dancers Sabina Tabulova, Kamilla Rustamova and Amira Kabaziyeva stunned the IDSA World Open Championship 2016 in Beijing, China last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event organized by the International Dance Sport Association (IDSA) brought together over 2,000 dancers from 45 countries who competed in Standard and Latin programs. The competition was open to all age groups.











7-year-old Sabina Tabulova who ranked 1st in 8-9 age group (Latin) said that she liked the championship: "There were a lot of participants. I made friends with a couple of girls. I plan to go in for dancing in the future and win at various competitions."







8-year-old Kamilla Rustamova who also claimed the 1st place in 8-9 age group (Waltz) told Kazinform correspondent she went in for gymnastics and then switched to dancing. "I like dancing. This was my first big dancing competition and I like it a lot. I hope we will participate in many competitions in the future and win them all," Kamilla added.







Amira Kabaziyeva, 8, who was placed 2nd (Waltz and Latin) also revealed that she has been attending a ballroom dancing class in Beijing for a year. Back in Kazakhstan, she went in for folk dancing.



