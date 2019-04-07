EN
    12:32, 07 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Young Kazakh gymnasts triumph in Singapore

    None
    None
    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh athletes successfully performed at the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup II & Challenge Cup II 2019 Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Teams from Australia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, Canada, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan competed in the tournament.

    59 gymnasts of 7 teams from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda defended the honor of Kazakhstan. As a result, they won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medal sets.

    null null null null null

