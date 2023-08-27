Young Kazakh handlers to compete for World Dog Show 2023 champion’s titles

GENEVA. KAZINFORM A delegation of dog handlers from Kazakhstan together with their pets – hunting dogs of Kazakh tazy breed – are participating for the first time in a series of competitions held under the aegis of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in Geneva, Switzerland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having passed almost 8,000 kilometers through the borders of 12 countries, the Kazakh team is going to compete today in the World Dog Show 2023.

This year, the FCI has organized for the first time the Junior Handling Competition, which brought together more than 100 participants from around the world. Among them are two Kazakhstani girls – 13-year-old Valeriya Vassilchenko from Astana with a dog of Kazakh tazy breed called Tumar and 14-year-old Sofiya Kapustina from Almaty and her labrador.

Both girls have been participating in the national and international dog shows from an early age, and received a huge number of awards from the national and foreign experts.

Earlier, Tumar (4 years) and another dog of tazy breed Vangeliya (9 years) earned CAC titles in Switzerland. Both dogs became the candidates for the Champions of Switzerland titles, the Canine Union of Kazakhstan says.

At today’s event, Kazakh tazy will compete for the 2023 Geneva World Cup Champion and 2023 Geneva World Cup Veterans Champion titles.

The World Dog Show 2023 features more than 20,000 dogs from various countries of the world. 150 international judges have been attracted to the event.