Young Kazakh judokas bag gold and bronze in Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Uralochka Judo Tournament has ended in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

Over 270 athletes aged 15 to 18 from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine participated in the tournament.

Two judokas successfully defended the honor of Kazakhstan. Ayana Duissenbek (U48 kg weight division) and Aigerim Khamitova (U51 kg) won gold and bronze medals, respectively.