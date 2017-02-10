Young Kazakh judokas win big in Baku

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Young judokas from Kazakhstan hauled two gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the International Judo Tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tournament brought together 200 athletes in 12 weight categories.







"Nine judokas of the Children and Youth Sports School "Zhastar" in Mangistau region collected nine medals. This is a great result. After the tournament they took part in a training seminar. This is a great way to get ready for the Kazakhstan Judo Championship," coach Askhat Khapanov said.



Toreken Koblanov (55kg) and Zhassulan Assanov (60kg) claimed gold medals. Kuanyshbek Komekov (35kg), Yerzhigit Tazhimurat (38kg), Nurlybek Sadykov (42kg), Daryn Aimuratov (55kg) and Amir Aldabergenov (90kg) won silver medals. Talgat Klimov (42kg) and Zhandos Sagyngaliyev (60kg) settled for bronze.



