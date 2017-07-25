Young Kazakh mathematician claims IMO gold for second time in a row

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eleventh-grader from Pavlodar Amir Mohammed-Ali won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad IMO in Brazil, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The 58th IMO was held in Rio de Janeiro from 12 to 23 July. And about 600 children from 100 countries took oart in the Olympiad.

This year Kazakhstan was represented by six students. And as the result, the country's national team won four medals: one gold, two silver, one bronze and one diploma.

This year's gold medalist Amir Mohammed-Ali is a three-time winner of republican Olympiads, a gold medalist of the 57th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO-2016, Hong Kong, China) and the XIII International Zhautyk Olympiad, silver medalist of the XVI International Mathematical Olympiad "Silk Road".