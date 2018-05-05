Young Kazakh musicians shine in Cannes and Rome

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Young musicians of Karaganda toured across Europe in early May.

Students of children's music schools performed in Cannes (France) and Rome (Italy) at the contest held as part of the international project Salute to Talents, the regional administration's press service said.



15 out of 20 contestants were awarded the First Degree Diploma; four participants took the second place and one the third.



The trip was organized by the education department with support of the Karaganda administration.