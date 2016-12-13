Young Kazakh singer wins hearts across China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh singer Daniyar Tolkynuly won love of many music fans in China by signing the song called "Atameken-ai" at the local TV project for children.

Daniyar, 13, who currently resides in China, made it to the second round of the competition by presenting his take on the popular Kazakh song.







The video of Daniyar's performance went viral and sparked lively discussion on local social media. Many netizens expressed their support and wished Daniyar good luck.







Talented children from all corners of China take part in the competition together with their coaches - well-known Chinese pop stars. Throughout the competition, the gifted youngsters hone their skills and gain valuable experience.



It should be noted that "Atameken-ai" was originally performed by Kazakhstani mega star Roza Rymbayeva. It was composed by Zhanbota Tuyakbayev and written by Shomishbai Sariyev.



