Young Kazakh taekwondo athletes score 28 medals at Austrian Open G2

INNSBRUCK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo athletes hauled 28 medals on the first day of the Austrian Open –the Official Taekwondo G2 Tournament, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Cadets and juniors vied for medals on Day 1 of the event. Kazakhstani taekwondo athletes collected 11 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Among cadets Yarina Pugantsova (29kg), Nurai Amangeldi (37kg), Nurperzent Samatuly (33kg), Temirzhan Taskyn (41kg), Dastan Nakhimzhanov (49kg), Daryn Zainesh (53kg), and Amirzhan Imanbayev (65kg) won gold.

Juniors Akramat Dolgiyev (48kg), Tamirlan Tleules (51kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (68kg) and Alibek Nurgazy (45kg) brought Kazakhstan gold as well.