    14:23, 14 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Young Kazakh talent 3rd at New Wave Children's Singing Competition

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhanel Saduakas was ranked 3rd at the Children's Singing Competition "2016 New Wave".

    "We are ready to accept congratulations. Good job, Zhanel! Many victories are ahead!" Zhanel's mentor Kazakhstani singer Ademi wrote on Instagram.

    The 11-year-old Zhanel shared the third place with Russian Maria Mirova. Coming in at №2 were two young talents from Armenia and Malta. Alexei Zagubin and trio AI'VA from Russia won the first place.

    The singing competition gathered together 15 children aged 8-12 from 11 countries of the world, including Russia, Armenia, Latvia, Malta, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea and more.

    The jury consisted of Yevgeniy Krylatov, Lev Leshchenko, Irina Dubtsova, Sergey Lazarev, Filipp Kirkorov and Igor Krutoi.

