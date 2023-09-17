Young Kazakhstani designer takes London fashion scene by storm

Young Kazakhstani designer Laal Avgambayeva presented her collection at the Silk Road Fashion show in London, Kazinform reports.

On Saturday evening in the big hall of De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms hotel in London, which has a history dating back to 1775, designers from Azerbaijan, the UK, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan surprised and inspired picky British public.

The runway walk is organized by Kazakh producer Alma Farmer, who has been running Silk Road Fashion in London since 2018. Exchange of ideas, promotion of Silk Road designers and development of the global fashion community are the main goals of the fashion show.

Spectacular Silk Road Fashion show achieved the dreams and fantasies of fashion lovers. This evening passion, elegance and creative ideas became one, and the catwalk turned into a theater, where designers told their unique stories through their collections.

These days the British capital is hosting one of the main events in the world fashion industry - London Fashion Week.

Barely noticeable heels clicking, frou-frou and luxurious accessories in tandem with magic light and exquisite music created magnificent atmosphere in which every spectator discovered a new look.

The Kazakh history and national culture delivered in each piece have become a characteristic of the collection of the Kazakh couturiere, 21-year-old Laal Avgambayeva.

The Kazakh fashion designer, whose trip to the British capital was partially covered by the grant for talented young people «Zhasstar», is inspired by the nomadic lifestyle and the nature of the Great Steppe.

Nomadic style carefully reflected into modern figures and details gave each outfit a specific charm and uniqueness. The collection of the Kazakhstani designer is notable for combination of antiquity and innovation, tradition and modernity, steppe fashion and street style.

Laal Avgambayeva, a graduate of the college of Kazakh National Academy of Arts named after T.Zhurgenov, said she participated in the fashion show not only to exchange ideas with foreign colleagues, but also to earn money to study in London.

«I have an invitation from the University of the Arts in London. This university has been inviting me to study for three years, but all this time we have been trying to collect money for my studies. Unfortunately, so far it has not been possible to do so. Studying is very important for me, it is my dream,» she notes.

The audience was delighted with the young fashion designer's collection, noting her innovative approach, quality and ability to combine traditional elements with modern trends.

The pieces of other designers, who took part in the Silk Road Fashion show, also exuded uniqueness and elegance. On Saturday evening, each collection became an emotional story that once again emphasized the importance of fashion in our lives.

By Timur Dyussekeyev