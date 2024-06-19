Young Kazakhstani football players become prize-winners of Dragan Mance Cup in Serbia for first time

Trainees of the FC "Ordabasy" and the FC "Academy Ontustik" participated in the children football tournament Dragan Mance Cup in Serbia for the first time. Two football clubs are located in Shymkent city, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia.

The tournament, which took place from June 11-17, featured 288 teams from 16 European countries.

The high-skill football players of the FC "Ordabasy" has taken the 3rd place in the U12 age category. They were defeated in the semifinals by the Greek team in penalty shootout.

Photo credit: the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia

A series of informative Belgrade city tours were organized for young Kazakh athletes. Furthermore, the children had the opportunity to visit the stadiums of two of Serbia's most prominent football clubs, FC Crvena zvezda and FC Partizan, which have both participated in the European Cups.

Photo credit: the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia

Annually, the Serbian capital plays host to young football players from across Europe at the Dragan Mance Cup, an international tournament dedicated to the memory of Dragan Mance, the renowned Serbian football player and striker for FC Partizan and Yugoslavia national football team. The participation of Kazakhstani teams in the competition was made possible thanks to the active sports diplomacy of Serbian football functionaries Vladimir Rybić and Goran Stanojević.