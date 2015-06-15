Young Kazakhstani tennis player captures 2nd title in a month

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young and aspiring tennis player from Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko has won the ITF Serbia F1 tennis tournament in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $10,000. In the final match the 18-year-old Popko eliminated Slovak Adrian Partl in two straight sets 6:3, 6:4. Popko is currently ranked 459th by ATP. Dmitry took it to his Instagram account to share the news of his victory. This is the second title for Dmitry this year as he won the ITF Romania F3 Futures tournament in Bucharest in late May.