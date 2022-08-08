EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 08 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Young Kazakhstani tennis player claims sensational win at home tournament

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The ITF World Tennis Tour W25 tournament is taking place in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Malika Amirgaliyeva from East Kazakhstan region propelled into the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour W25 event held in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The WTA unrated Malika, 14 y.o., confidently defeated the event’s 8th seed Nikol Mishieva, 18 y.o., 6-1, 6-4.

    Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Ainitdinova, Mariya Sinitsyna (wildcard), Tatyana Nikolenko (wildcard), and Malika Amirgaliyeva are to vie in the tournament's main draw.

    The event's prize fund is estimated at 25 thousand dollars.


    Photo:ktf.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!